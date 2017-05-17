Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Yasmany Tomas has a homer in the last two games, in a span of four at-bats. His three-run homer Monday broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning and sparked a three-homer, six-run inning in a 7-2 victory. His homer Tuesday gave Arizona a 5-2 lead in the sixth in a 5-4 victory. "Nice to see 'Yaz' hit a couple of balls very hard to the right side of the diamond," manager Torey Lovullo said. "The one ball exploded off his bat when he hit a home run."

1B Paul Goldschmidt was the eighth Arizona player in franchise history to steal home when he did it as part of a broken-play double steal with runners on first and third to conclude the scoring in a four-run third inning. He headed for home when RF Chris Owings broke from first base, beating 1B Luca Duda's throw. "It was not really something I've practiced before," Goldschmidt said, "but you have to take at least some bit of a chance to try to get to home. Just put my head down and tried to get home as quickly as I could." Goldschmidt was intentionally walked with two outs and a runner on second in the inning, his sixth intentional walk of the season. He is tied for the NL lead in that category with Washington RF Bryce Harper and Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer.

RF Chris Owings was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base while making his first start of the season in the cleanup spot when 3B Jake Lamb given a day off. "I felt like this was the right guy to hit behind 'Goldy' {Paul Goldschmidt) without having to change a lot of moving parts. Owings is slashing .321/.358/.493 with five homers, 23 RBIs and nine stolen bases. He has been the swing man in the batting order this season, hitting second, third, fifth and, seventh in starts. He also has started at shortstop, right field and second base and with CF A.J. Pollock (groin) on the disabled list has been told to stay ready there. Owings filled in when Pollock went down last season.

RF David Peralta (glute) was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight game, although he has been used as a pinch-hitter in both games, flying out both times. "Just to give him a chance to let that thing calm down a little bit," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We don't want him to play catchup. We want him to get ahead of this, and when he gets back in the lineup he's feeling as close to one hundred percent as possible." Peralta was removed in the eighth inning Sunday after he experienced discomfort during an at-bat.

3B Jake Lamb was given a night off when the Mets started LHP Tommy Milone. Lamb is slashing .282/.368/.507 with eight homers and 27 RBIs, but he is hitting only .167 against left-handers, .135 against left-handed starters. Pittsburgh intentionally walked 1B Paul Goldschmidt with runners on the corners in the 10th inning Sunday to get to Lamb against Tony Watson, and Lamb grounded out to end a 6-4 loss. "He's had good and bad moments," manager Torey Lovullo said of Lamb in that spot. "He is working daily to become a complete hitter. It's a work in progress. He's going to play against lefties unless it is a scheduled day off like I predetermined today."