RHP Taijuan Walker had the same number of hits (two) as he allowed Friday night. Walker shut out the Padres for six innings on two hits and three walks (thanks to a leaping catch at the right-field wall in the sixth by David Peralta that robbed Wil Myers of a homer). Walker the hitter had an RBI single in the first and a single in the second in the first multi-hit game of his career.

1B Paul Goldschmidt drew two walks in the first inning Friday night. He is only the fourth player in Diamondbacks history to draw two walks in the same inning and the first to do it since Cody Ross in 2014.

SS Chris Owings was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single Friday night. It was his second three-hit game of the season.

3B Jhonny Peralta (upper respiratory condition) was activated from the 10-day DL Friday, singling as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and scoring on Dexter Fowler's three-run homer. Peralta went 6-for-19 in six rehab games between Class A Palm Beach and Triple-A Memphis, doubling and knocking in two runs. He missed just over a month with the condition, landing on the DL April 17 after going 3-for-25 in the first 12 games.

3B Jake Lamb had the first multi-homer game of his career Friday night. He pulled the first one to right, a 417-foot, three-run shot in the first inning. Then he hit a 416-foot drive to center in the sixth off Craig Stammen. "It's good to see Jake go the other way," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. Lamb also drove in a fifth run with a bases-loaded walk. He has four homers in his last three games and 11 this season. This is the second time in his career that he has homered in three straight games.

C Chris Iannetta is expected to be activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list Saturday. Iannetta has been out since May 13.