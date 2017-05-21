LF Yasmany Tomas was 1-for-4 with two RBIs on Saturday night. He has a career .352 (19-for-54) batting average at Petco Park with five doubles, three homers and eight RBIs since the start of the 2016 season.

RHP Silvio Bracho was optioned back to Triple-A Reno to make room for C Chris Iannetta to come off the disabled list. Bracho had a 19.29 ERA in three appearances for the Diamondbacks. His option leaves Arizona with a five-man bullpen.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 2-for-3 Saturday night with a two-run single in the first that opened the Diamondbacks' scoring. Goldschmidt is hitting .423 (11-for-26) against the Padres this season with three doubles, a homer and eight RBIs.

LHP Robbie Ray matched the longest start of his major league career Saturday night (7 1/3 innings) while allowing a season-low two hits and no runs against the Padres. His road ERA is down to 1.03.

C Chris Iannetta was activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list Saturday. With the return of Iannetta, the Diamondbacks will be again be carrying three catchers -- Iannetta, Chris Herrmann and Jeff Mathis. Iannetta is hitting .220 in 20 games with three homers and six RBIs.