Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley allowed his second home run of the season when the Padres Ryan Schimpf opened a three-run fifth with a 368-foot shot to right. Left-handed hitters were on a 0-for-25 streak against Godley when Schimpf connected and were 4-for-32 (.125) against Godley entering the game. Padres left-handed hitters, including a single by pitcher Clayton Richard, were 3-for-10 against Godley Sunday.

RHP Taijuan Walker was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a blister on his right index finger. Walker shut out the Padres on two hits over six innings Friday night. He is 4-3 with a 3.46 earned run average in nine starts.

LHP T.J. McFarland was activated from the 10-day disabled list to replace RHP Taijuan Walker on the 25-man roster. McFarland had been out since May 10 with a left ankle contusion. McFarland got into Sunday's game and allowed two unearned runs on a hit and a walk with a strikeout in an inning. He has a 1.35 ERA in six appearances.

C Chris Iannetta's homer in the third inning extended his disabled-list interrupted hitting streak to five straight games (5-for-18). Iannetta has reached base in 12 of his 15 starts this season. Iannetta's homer came on the first pitch he saw from LHP Clayton Richard and the first pitch he faced since being hit in the face by Pittsburgh's Johnny Barbato on May 12, which sent him to the concussion disabled list for seven games.