Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF Socrates Brito was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno. Brito (left ring finger surgery in March 2017) had a dislocated finger repaired and had been placed on the 60-day disabled list. March 28.

OF A.J. Pollock (groin) may not be ready when his minimum 10 days on the DL are finished. "We want to make sure everybody signs off on it," manager Torey Lovullo said of Pollock, who has had groin problems before.

RHP Randall Delgado will make a spot start Wednesday in place of Taijuan Walker, who is on the disabled list with a blister. "We felt like he was going to be the most prepared guy for that moment," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's had some extended outings, he's been throwing the ball very, very well. We're asking him to go as hard as he can for as long as he can, and not change his routine." Delgado will throw less than 90 pitches, Lovullo indicated. The D-backs are unsure whether Delgado will be needed for more than one start.

1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 30 consecutive games at Chase Field, one game shy of his career-long streak (Aug. 9, 2015-April 8, 2016). Goldschmidt has seven extra base-hits over his last five games at Chase, including three doubles and four homers.

3B Jake Lamb has been named the National League player of the week, for May 15-21. Lamb hit .412 with one double, four homers, 10 RBIs and a 1.742 OPS. "When you are recognized by the league as the best player you're doing something special," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We're very proud of Jake." This marks Lamb's second weekly honor after taking home the accolade for July 15-17, 2016.