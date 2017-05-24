Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley has not allowed a run in seven of his last eight appearances. He has stranded all eight inherited runners this season.

OF A.J. Pollock, out with a groin injury, is eligible to come off the disabled list Friday, but there is no indication he will be activated that soon. A decision on whether to bring him on the 11-game road trip that starts Thursday in Milwaukee will be made by Wednesday. Manager Torey Lovullo said it's possible Pollock would jump back into action without a minor league rehab assignment.

1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base in 31 consecutive games at Chase Field. That ties the longest such streak of his career; he reached base in 31 straight at home from Aug. 9, 2015 to April 8, 2016. Goldschmidt tripled and singled Tuesday vs. the White Sox.

C Chris Herrmann has homered in three straight games for the first time in his career. He is one home run shy of his career high (six in 2016). "I feel great. I feel confident," he said. "I feel relaxed, which is the biggest key for me. I'm not trying to do too much. I'm just trying to put the ball in play. I'm hitting the ball with authority right now."

RHP Fernando Rodney has made seven straight scoreless innings over 6 2/3 innings. His ERA, which had been as high as 12.60, now is down to 8.04. He threw a perfect ninth inning for the save Tuesday in a 5-4 win over the White Sox.