Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday with tightness in his left hip. He was available off the bench. Tomas was replaced in the lineup by OF/INF Daniel Descalso.

OF A.J. Pollock (groin) will not go on the 11-game trip that starts Thursday in Milwaukee. While there's always a possibility Pollock could join team on the trip, there are no such plans now. The Diamondbacks are playing it safe with the frequently injured center fielder. "We want A.J back as soon as possible," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We miss him He's one of the best players in the National League. Until that time comes, we're not going to rush it. We'll just make sure he's healthy and ready to go."

1B Paul Goldschmidt reached base for the 32nd straight game on Wednesday at Chase Field. That tops the 31 straight games he reached base at home from Aug. 9, 2015 to April 8, 2016.

3B Jake Lamb started his second straight game against a left-hander on Wednesday while hitting in the seventh spot in the order. "He's on board with it, whatever is the best thing for the team," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We'll leave him down there in the seven hole and let him continue growing and learning. When the time is right to migrate back to the top of the lineup, he'll tell us when that time is by his results." Lamb hit a two-run homer Wednesday to give the D-Backs a 4-2 lead. His homer off Jose Quintana was his second against a left-hander this season.