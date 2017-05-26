FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
May 27, 2017

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

LF Yasmany Tomas missed a second consecutive game Thursday because of hip flexor tightness. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tomas went through pregame drills to determine whether he could come off the bench, but did not play.

OF A.J. Pollock did not join the Diamondbacks for their 11-game road trip but resumed baseball activities in Arizona as he works his way back from a strained right groin. Pollock was slashing .299/.337/.455 with two homers and 11 RBIs when he landed on the disabled list May 15.

RHP Taijuan Walker continues to make progress as he recovers from a blister on his right index finger. "All the reports that I have been having with his throwing program having been very positive," manager Torey Lovullo said. "So, he's right on pace. We want to make sure that when it's time for him to start that this doesn't reoccur."

1B Paul Goldschmidt doubled in three trips Thursday at Milwaukee, extending his hitting streak at Miller Park to 14 games. He's a .408 career hitter and has reached base in 23 straight against the Brewers, while batting .500 in Milwaukee.

