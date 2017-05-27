Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Yasmany Tomas went 0-for-4 with a walk Friday as he returned to the Diamondbacks lineup for the first time in two games because of hip tightness. Manager Torey Lovullo said Tomas had gone through a thorough workout Thursday but opted to give him one more day before putting him back in the lineup against Milwaukee.

OF AJ Pollock took batting practice at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility Friday as he continues to rehab a strained groin. Out since May 15, manager Torey Lovullo said Pollock is progressing but not expected to join team on its current 11-game road trip.

RHP Randall Delgado will stay in the Diamondbacks' rotation and start Monday against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, manager Torey Lovullo said Friday. Delgado made his first start since 2015 Wednesday against the White Sox and allowed two runs -- one earned -- while throwing 61 pitches. "He deserves it," Lovullo said. "We feel like Randall did a really good job, and we know that we can build on that pitch count. I think it was 60 pitches, so we can add 10 to 15 more pitches and see where that takes him."

C Chris Iannetta hit a game-tying solo home run in the ninth inning Friday at Milwaukee and now has homered in three of his last four games. The 12-year veteran has four home runs on the year but has reached base safely in seven straight games.