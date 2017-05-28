FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 28, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 3 months ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

1B Paul Goldschmidt singled in the ninth inning off Neftali Feliz on Saturday and has now reached base in 25 straight games against the Brewers, a streak that dates to July 14, 2013. He has a .508 OBP against Milwaukee during that stretch. He has punished the Brewers during his career, batting .298 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs.

INF Brandon Drury got a day off Saturday as Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo tries to rest some of his regulars on the team's current 11-game, three-city road trip. "We're in the middle of a long, grinding stretch of games," Lovullo said, "and I think we have to be careful about how much we put guys in there and give them time off their feet." Drury has struggled in the last week, going 3-for-22, but is batting .286 for the season.

RHP Zack Greinke saw his winning streak end Saturday after allowing five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings at Milwaukee. Greinke had posted a victory in each of his last four starts and in his last five decisions overall. He also lost for just the third time in 27 career appearances at Miller Park, where he came into the game with a 16-3 record and 3.07 ERA.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.