Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt singled in the ninth inning off Neftali Feliz on Saturday and has now reached base in 25 straight games against the Brewers, a streak that dates to July 14, 2013. He has a .508 OBP against Milwaukee during that stretch. He has punished the Brewers during his career, batting .298 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs.

INF Brandon Drury got a day off Saturday as Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo tries to rest some of his regulars on the team's current 11-game, three-city road trip. "We're in the middle of a long, grinding stretch of games," Lovullo said, "and I think we have to be careful about how much we put guys in there and give them time off their feet." Drury has struggled in the last week, going 3-for-22, but is batting .286 for the season.

RHP Zack Greinke saw his winning streak end Saturday after allowing five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings at Milwaukee. Greinke had posted a victory in each of his last four starts and in his last five decisions overall. He also lost for just the third time in 27 career appearances at Miller Park, where he came into the game with a 16-3 record and 3.07 ERA.