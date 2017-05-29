Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF AJ Pollock continues rehabbing his strained groin at the Diamondbacks' spring training facility and is showing improvement but manager Torey Lovullo still doesn't have a timetable for Pollock's return. "I can't give you a thought as to the exact date when he's going to return," Lovullo said. "I just know it's progressing very well with how he's feeling." Pollock has been on the disabled list since May 15.

RHP Taijuan Walker reported no issues Sunday, a day after throwing a bullpen session as he gets past a blister on his right finger that has sidelined him for the last week. Manager Torey Lovullo said that Walker will throw a simulated game either Monday or Tuesday when the Diamondbacks travel to Pittsburgh.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was out of the starting lineup for the first time since April 24, and just the second time all season, but entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and has appeared in all 51 of Arizona's games this season. He appeared in 158 games last season and 159 the year before.

2B Brandon Drury matched a season high with three hits Sunday against Milwaukee, marking his 13th multi-hit game of the season. Drury, who is hitting .286, has recorded at least one hit in four of his last five games.