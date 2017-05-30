Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley came in for Arizona to preserve the tie in the ninth but was greeted by Andrew McCutchen's homer on the first pitch, an opposite-field shot that ended the game. "Just right down the middle," he said. "He's a great hitter, he's been doing it for a long time. Tie ballgame, that type of situation, you just have to make a better pitch."

RHP Randall Delgado, normally a reliever, made his second straight spot start for the Diamondbacks and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings with no walks, giving up one run. "He did a good job," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He worked into the sixth inning and we stretched him as far as we could. What he's doing every single time has been very impressive."

OF David Peralta continued his hot hitting with two hits and a run scored for the Diamondbacks. He is hitting .367 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 RBIs in his last 33 games.

C Chris Iannetta duplicated his feat of Friday when his two-out, ninth-inning homer tied the game against Milwaukee. Arizona went on to win in 10. This time, Iannetta hit a two-run homer with two out in the ninth to tie the game at three, but the Pirates won in the bottom of the inning on Andrew McCutchen's home run. "I was just trying to get a pitch to hit or get on base," Iannetta said. "One or the other. Just try to extend the inning."