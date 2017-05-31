Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF Rey Fuentes misplayed Josh Harrison's short fly ball for a double leading off the fourth inning, but redeemed himself in the sixth with a leadoff single and scored the first Arizona run on Chris Owings' double.

1B Paul Goldschmidt doubled in the seventh inning for Arizona, only his second hit in 18 at-bats covering five games.

LHP Robbie Ray threw his first major league complete game for Arizona and first shutout, striking out 10 and walking none while yielding four hits. "For the most part, I felt like any batter coming up today was gonna be an automatic out," his catcher, Chris Herrmann said.

3B Jake Lamb had two hits for the Diamondbacks and is hitting .343 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs in his last 18 games.