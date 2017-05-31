FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 31, 2017 / 11:29 PM / 3 months ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Rey Fuentes misplayed Josh Harrison's short fly ball for a double leading off the fourth inning, but redeemed himself in the sixth with a leadoff single and scored the first Arizona run on Chris Owings' double.

1B Paul Goldschmidt doubled in the seventh inning for Arizona, only his second hit in 18 at-bats covering five games.

LHP Robbie Ray threw his first major league complete game for Arizona and first shutout, striking out 10 and walking none while yielding four hits. "For the most part, I felt like any batter coming up today was gonna be an automatic out," his catcher, Chris Herrmann said.

3B Jake Lamb had two hits for the Diamondbacks and is hitting .343 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs in his last 18 games.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.