Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt broke out of a 2-for-18 skid with a home run leading off the sixth inning, his 12th of the season, to give Arizona a 3-2 lead. But he also committed an error in the ninth that helped the Pirates send the game into extra innings.

SS Chris Owings made a great play on a double play ball that scored the tying run in the ninth inning but prevented further damage. Then he drove in David Peralta with a single in the 14th that proved to be the winning run. "It's just awesome, especially after the way the whole day went, to walk away with a win," he said.

LHP T.J McFarland gave the Diamondbacks three scoreless, hitless innings in relief to get his third win of the season. "We showed a lot of heart," he said of overcoming a pair of blown leads. "Relentless. Resilient. We came out with a win."

3B Jake Lamb hit a two-run triple, doubled twice and scored a run for the Diamondbacks to raise his average over the last 19 games to .361 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs.