3 months ago
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 3, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 3 months ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Zack Godley was optioned to Triple-A Reno. Godley was 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA during six games with Arizona this year.

RHP Silvino Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno. In his previous stint with Arizona earlier this year, Bracho had an unsightly 19.29 ERA in three games, covering 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Taijuan Walker (blister on right index finger) threw a 60-pitch simulated game. He could rejoin the rotation as soon as Sunday. Walker is 4-3 with a 3.46 ERA in nine starts for Arizona this year.

SS Nick Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a triple and a two-run single that plated the game-tying and game-winning runs. Ahmed is batting .283 this season. But in his career against the Marlins, he is batting .375 (17-for-46).

RHP Zack Greinke (7-3) allowed four hits, two walks and two runs (one earned) in seven innings. At some point in his career, Greinke has lost to every team in the majors ... except the Marlins. He is 5-0 with a 2.75 ERA in nine career starts against the Marlins. He is 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA in three starts at Marlins Park.

CF Gregor Blanco (jammed left thumb) left the game in the third inning. Blanco, who is hitting .254, was hurt while fielding a ball.

