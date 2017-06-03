Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs against the Marlins on Friday. He has homered in two of his past three games.

LHP Patrick Corbin (4-6) took the loss at Miami. Corbin, who had a 2.29 ERA in April and a 9.00 ERA in May, allowed nine hits, six runs (five earned) in five innings. Corbin allowed home runs to Christian Yelich, Justin Bour and Giancarlo Stanton. In addition, Stanton is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with two homers in his career against Corbin.

RHP Zack Greinke is 20-10 since signing with Arizona. He joins Roger Clemens and Bob Caruthers as the only pitchers in major league history to win at least 20 of their first 30 decisions with three different teams.

C Chris Iannetta went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against Miami on Friday. He has homered five times in the past eight games and seven times this season. He has also driven in one run in each of his past five games.