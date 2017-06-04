Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno. He had been recalled from Reno June 1. With Arizona this year, Bracho has a 19.29 ERA in three games, covering 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Jon Duplantier was named Arizona's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. Duplantier, 22, also won the award in April. The last Arizona pitcher to win the award in consecutive months was RHP Archie Bradley in 2013. Last month, Duplantier went 4-0 with a 0.79 ERA. He had 34 strikeouts in 34 innings.

RHP Randall Delgado (1-1) pitched well Saturday but was overshadowed by his Miami Marlins counterpart, Edinson Volquez, who threw a no-hitter. Delgado allowed six hits, one walk and one run in 5 1/3 innings. The only run he allowed occurred in the fourth, and you can blame a leadoff walk to Giancarlo Stanton. After that, Delgado gave up two singles -- and the second one barely got over the infield.

OF Oswaldo Arcia was named Arizona's Minor League Player of the Month for May. Arcia, 26, hit .367 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 29 RBIs in 22 games.

RHP Braden Shipley, 25, will start Sunday against Miami, a team he has never faced. Shipley, Arizona's first-round pick in 2013 out of Nevada-Reno, is 0-1 this season with a 6.75 ERA. His one previous appearance this season was a start May 4 at the Washington Nationals. Shipley allowed five hits, six walks and three runs in four innings as Washington earned a 4-2 victory.