OF Yasmany Tomas has started baseball activities but there is no timetable for his return. He has been on the 10-day DL since June 6, retroactive to June 3, with right groin tendinits. "Tomas continues to do his baseball activity, some light running, some throwing, normal stuff," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We're paying attention to how he feels and getting some feedback."

OF A.J. Pollock had a down day after having a setback with his recovery from his strained right groin. Pollock has been out since May 15 and felt tightness in his right quadriceps playing for Triple-A Reno on Monday. "(Wednesday) was a scheduled off-day so it's a recovery day for him," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He'll have full baseball activity tomorrow without playing the game and see how he feels after that."

RHP Taijuan Walker had not allowed a home run since May 7 before Colorado's Mark Reynolds went deep on him Wednesday. The last homer also was against the Rockies.

2B Brandon Drury had six RBIs on Wednesday, which doubles his previous career high, done four times. Drury has now hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games and is batting .383 in that span.

OF David Peralta tied a season high with four hits against Colorado on Wednesday. He has done it three times, the last coming May 20 at San Diego. Peralta is batting .349 in 19 career games at Coors Field.