OF AJ Pollock (strained right groin) could resume his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Reno. He felt right quadriceps tightness Monday in pre-game activities. Pollock has missed 34 games, 25 of which the Diamonbacks have won, since going on the 10-day disabled list May 15. " We miss AJ," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "But in his absence, guys are doing exactly what we're supposed to do with guys stepping up, assuming new roles, not being afraid of playing offensive baseball and attacking things night after night."

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, four RBIs and two runs scored Thursday to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He has twice recorded consecutive three-hit games in the streak June 11 against Milwaukee and June 12 at Detroit and Tuesday and Wednesday at Colorado. During his hitting streak, Goldschmidt is batting .463 with four doubles, five homers, 17 RBIs and 12 runs scored. He hit safely in 61 of his past 63 games against Colorado, going 93-for-245 in that span.

2B Chris Owings extended his hitting steak to a season-high eight games by going 1-for-5 with a three-run homer that gave Arizona a 5-1 lead in the third. He's hitting .272 with two doubles, two homers and six RBIs during the streak. Owens is batting .383 in 30 career games at Coors Field with 12 doubles, three homers and 22 RBIs.

3B Jake Lamb, who went 0-for-4 with a walk, has reached base in 17 consecutive games, one shy of his career high. Lamb reached base in 18 straight games earlier this season from April 4-23. During his current streak, Lamb is hitting .279.