C Oscar Hernandez was designated for assignment on Friday, a move that removes him from the organizational roster and could effectively end the former Rule 5 draft pick's time with the team. He played in 22 games with Arizona the last two seasons and hit one home run. A former international signee by Tampa Bay, he was the first player selected in the Rule 5 draft five years later. He was hitting .197 with five homers and 13 RBIs at Double-A Jackson.

OF A.J. Pollock, out since May 14 with a left groin injury, is ramping up his rehabilitation again and could be ready to play again Sunday on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno. He hasn't played since feeling tightness in his right quadriceps on Monday, during his second game at Reno. "He had a very aggressive day (Thursday) and another really aggressive day (Friday), then he'll back off it Saturday and play in a game on Sunday," manager Torey Lovullo said. "But day-by-day things can change. That's the initial plan, but it can be changed based on what A.J. tells us." Initially, neither Pollock nor the Diamondbacks felt the groin injury was as severe as one that kept him out for three weeks last season. When he was hurt, Pollock was hitting .299 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

RHP Rubby de la Rosa was back in the Arizona dugout Friday night. His tenure with the team appeared to be over after Arizona didn't offer him a contract following last season. The team made that move after he was limited to 13 games, including 10 starts in 2016, going 4-5 with a 4.26 ERA and 54 strikeouts. But he received a stem cell injection in his elbow at the end of last season and subsequently was offered a minor league contract by the Diamondbacks. He responded by going 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA with 23 strikeouts and only four walks in 15 1-3 innings at Triple-A Reno, where his final eight appearances were scoreless. De La Rosa was called up Friday and came on in the seventh inning to strike out Aaron Altherr, the only hitter he faced. "It was great to see Rubby come in there -- after everything he's been through -- to come in and get a strikeout there and keep it at 1-0," starting pitcher Patrick Corbin said. "It was nice to see."

1B Paul Goldschmidt continues to help his all-star candidacy. He leads the NL with 64 RBIs -- a category he last led in 2013, with 125 RBIs -- and also leads in on-base percentage. Over his last 16 games, he is hitting .433 (26-for-60) with six doubles, five homers and 21 RBIs. He's also reached base safely in a club-record 39 consecutive games at Chase Field.

RHP J.J. Hoover allowed only one run in his last seven appearances, the latest of which was one-third of an inning Thursday at Colorado, but still was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right shoulder inflammation. He is 1-0 with a 4.18 ERA in 23 2-3 innings this season. "It's something that's been nagging and bothering him. He's been trying to grind through it, but we figured it was the best thing for him at this moment, to let him get ahead of things," manager Torey Lovullo said. "It's going to be a little time down to rest the shoulder and get some strength back." There is no immediate timetable for the former Reds pitcher's return.

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker was optioned to Triple-A Reno after the Friday night's loss, despite his .318 batting average. The Diamondbacks said a corresponding move would be made Saturday. Hazelbaker, a former Cardinals outfielder, struck out as a pinch-hitter with the Diamondbacks down 2-0 to the Phillies in the eighth inning.