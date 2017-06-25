RHP Silvino Bracho was brought back from Triple-A Reno to rejoin the bullpen. He is already in his fifth stay with the team this season; he's pitched in seven games, allowing six earned runs in 6 1/3 innings (8.53) although he held opponents scoreless in three of his latest four outings. At Reno, Bracho was 2-1 with three saves, a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 17 games. "The move was to get an extra arm in the bullpen while Randall is giving everybody else a rest. It made a lot of sense to get Bracho here," manager Torey Lovullo said.

OF A.J. Pollock apparently is ready to try it again during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno. Pollock has been sidelined since May 14 with a left groin injury. And, in his only his second game on his rehabilitation assignment, he felt tightness in his right quadriceps on Monday, during his second game at Reno. But he plans to play again Sunday, and then will be monitored from there.

RHP Randall Delgado will make a spot start Sunday in part to give RHP Taijuan Walker a midseason break, but after that the Diamondbacks rotation will return to normal. After that, RHP Zack Greinke (8-4) pitches Monday vs. the Phillies, with Walker (6-3), Zack Godley (3-1) and Patrick Corbin (6-7) starting in that order against the Cardinals beginning Tuesday, Robbie Ray, who opposed the Phillies on Saturday night, will start the first game of the Colorado series on Friday.

C Chris Herrmann is becoming Robbie Ray's personal catcher, and the results are evident: The Diamondbacks have won each of Ray's last seven starts. Herrmann helped out during the 9-2 win over Philadelphia on Saturday night with a pair of hits, three RBIs and a run-saving defensive play at the plate. And it's obvious that he and Ray have a strong relationship on and off the field. "(We) feel like we're on the same page, we communicate well between innings, before the game, even if he's not starting that day -- and it's showing out on the field," Herrmann said.

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker was sent to Triple-A Reno following the Friday night game against the Phillies. "Jeremy has helped us in a lot of different areas at a lot of different times this year. I thought his first at-bat on Thursday afternoon in Colorado really set a tone for what we were able to do offensively," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's that type of player, so we are going to miss him." Hazelbaker singled to start a four-run third inning Thursday during a 10-3 win, reaching base three times and scoring twice.