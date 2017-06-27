CF A.J. Pollock (groin) had three plate appearances as he continued his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Sunday and was removed after four innings, as per plan, manager Torey Lovullo said. "Everything looks like he is doing just fine," manager Torey Lovullo said. The initial plan is for Pollock to play again Tuesday, Lovullo said, pending the report after Sunday's game. Asked if Lovullo could be activated for the St. Louis series Tuesday-Thursday, Lovullo said: "I don't want to go that far. We want him as goon as he is ready to perform at 100 percent." Pollock has been out since May 15.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was given his first day off of the season Monday, the third time he has not started this season after playing all previous 76 games. The D-backs are in a stretch of 16 games in 17 days that includes consecutive three-game series against St. Louis and fellow NL West contenders Colorado and the Dodgers beginning Tuesday. "I felt it made a lot of sense to get him off his feet and give him a good push for some important series that are coming up," manager Torey Lovullo said. Goldschmidt entered the day with a major league-high 65 RBIs, three more than teammate and No. 2 3B Jake Lamb.

INF/OF Chris Owings was 2-for-3 with a walk while hitting cleanup, and he extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games with a second-inning double Monday. He is 14-for48 (.292) with two homers during the streak. Owings made his eighth start of the season at second base Monday. He has made 30 starts and shortstop and 16 in right field, playing right field against left-handed pitchers when RF David Peralta gets a day off and SS Nick Ahmed enters the lineup.

C Chris Herrmann was 1-for-3 with a homer in the first inning and two walks while making his first career start in the leadoff position leading. He hit the sixth pitch he saw for his career-high seventh homer. "To hit a home run my first leadoff appearance, that's pretty sweet," said reserve Herrmann, who has played left field and catcher this season. "I know you are supposed to see a lot of pitches, so I did that part. I got a good pitch to hit. It was pretty cool. Probably one of my favorite home runs I've ever hit, because I'm not a leadoff hitter." CF Gregor Blanco was given a day off. Herrmann, who entered the game hitting .180 in his last six starts, three at catcher and three at left field.

RHP Zack Greinke was removed after five innings because of his high pitch count (102). He retired 12 in a row after giving up singles to two of the first three he faced, but he had all three of his walks in the fifth inning when Philadelphia scored its only run and left the bases loaded. "I was missing by a little bit and they weren't swinging at it," Greinke said. "I wasn't trying to miss by a little bit, but it was just happening. Sometimes they swing at that pitch, but today they weren't, having a more patient eye and I had a deeper pitch count because of it."