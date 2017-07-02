OF A.J. Pollock (quad, groin) hit two homers while playing seven innings Friday at Triple-A Reno, so it would appear his bat is ready to return to the majors. But the Diamondbacks are intent on not rushing him back, probably because he injured a quadriceps early in his rehabilitation assignment, causing him to lose almost a week. He last played on May 14. "He obviously had a very good day," manager Torey Lovullo. "He's going to play again (Saturday) night, so he's going back to back days, and then we'll see where we're at. ... But we need to get through this back-to-back."

1B Paul Goldschmidt's production was a big plus during a recent run of 13 wins in 15 games. But when he went cold on the Diamondbacks' 10-game homestand that ends Sunday, so did his team. Since taking a day off Monday against the Phillies, Goldschmidt is 2-for-18 with seven strikeouts and has looked to be susceptible to sliders and other breaking pitches down and away. Overall on the homestand, Goldschmidt is 5-for-28 with one homer, two RBIS, five walks and eight strikeouts. But his triple in the fourth Saturday keyed a two-run inning against the Rockies, and the Diamondbacks went on to win 6-2 and halt their three-game losing streak.

RHP Zack Greinke will miss pitching next week against the Dodgers, his former team, in a key three-game series starting Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. "I believe in all of our starters," manager Torey Lovullo said. "When I get up, I think, OK, Zack (Greinke) is pitching today or Zack Godley or Patrick Corbin. It's a nice, comfortable feeling. Driving to the ballpark, I can't wait to see what this game will bring."

RHP Fernando Rodney enjoyed an exceptional May, giving up only one run and two hits in 9 2/3 innings over 10 games, saving seven of them. But, remarkably, his June was even better -- not only did he not give up a run in nine innings over nine games, he didn't give up a hit. Rodney is the fourth pitcher in major league history to face at 28 batters in a single month and not allow a hit, joining Edwar Ramirez (37 batters, 2008), Bryan Harvey (33 batters, 1989) and Sparky Lyle (29 batters, 1970). He started July off well, getting the only two batters he faced Saturday night for his 21st save.