Astros pound Braves with 19-hit attack
ATLANTA -- There is no need to convince Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker about the offensive depth and ability of Houston's lineup.
INF Ildemaro Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday. In two games with Arizona -- his first career major league action, Vargas went 0-for-2.
ATLANTA -- There is no need to convince Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker about the offensive depth and ability of Houston's lineup.
DENVER -- After two miserable starts that yielded scant progress, Homer Bailey took a sizeable step forward on the comeback trail Tuesday night.