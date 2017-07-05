LF Yasmany Tomas was diagnosed with a mild groin strain. Tomas exited a rehab game at the rookie level on Saturday. The setback is unrelated to the groin tendinitis that caused Tomas to go on the 10-day DL on June 6.

CF A.J. Pollock was reinstated from the disabled list prior to the game and went 1-for-4 with a ground-rule double in the leadoff spot. Pollock missed the past seven weeks with a groin strain sustained May 14. To make room on the roster, Arizona optioned INF Ildemaro Vargas to Triple-A Reno.

LF Daniel Descalso has hit safely in eight of the past nine games and is batting .382 in that span with two doubles, two triples and a home run. Descalso, who showed his versatility on defense last week when he moved from left field to shortstop after Nick Ahmed suffered a broken had against the St. Louis Cardinals, moved from left field to third base on a double switch

SS Chris Owings has hit safely in 21 of his past 23 games and has 10 doubles, six home runs and 19 RBIs since June 6. Owings figures to continue playing an everyday role as Ahmed is expected to miss two months with the hand injury.