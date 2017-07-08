RHP J.J. Hoover (shoulder) is to throw a simulated game at Chase Field on Saturday, his second time off a mound since going on the disabled list June 23. "He's feeling good and he's exactly where we want him to be," manager Torey Lovullo said. Hoover is 4-1 with a 4.18 ERA and his been primarily used as a seventh-inning man.

3B Lake Lamb homered off two left-handed pitchers Thursday, his second career two-homer game this season and his first against two lefties - Dodgers LHP's Rich Hill and Luis Avilan. Lamb has been taking daily batting practice against a left-hander the last several weeks. Lamb has 50 of his 59 career homers against right-handers and is a career .165 hitter against lefties. "It's a constant work in progress," Lamb said. "I know my numbers. I just have to get better. I feel like I'm taking a small step toward that."

RHP Jake Barrett gave up a homer and an infield single and got two outs in his first appearance after being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday when RHP Rubby De La Rosa (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list. "We'd like to ease him into this environment as best we can," manager Torey Lovullo said. Barrett was 1-2 with four saves and a 3.49 ERA in 68 appearances as a rookie last season, when he spent part of the final two months as the closer. He was 4-of-9 in save opportunities.

RHP Zack Greinke became the first pitcher since Jose Fernandez and Jordan Zimmermann to win his first nine home decisions when he threw seven scoreless innings in a 6-3 victory over Cincinnati on Friday. He is 9-0 with a 2.41 ERA in 11 starts at Chase Field this season after going 5-5 with a 4.81 ERA in 13 home starts 2016, his first in Arizona. "It just seemed like everything that was hit hard found a way to get to the gap" last year, Greinke said, citing a running catch by CF A.J. Pollock in the fifth inning as the way things have changed this year. "I don't remember that happening too much last year. If the ball was hit hard in the gap it seemed like it was going to be a double 100 percent of the time."