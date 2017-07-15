Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Daniel Descalso went 3-for-3 with a double and a RBI against the Braves' R.A. Dickey on Friday and is 8-for-13 in his career against the veteran knuckleball pitcher. Descalso grounded out his last time up and is hitting .249 with six homers and 32 RBIs this season.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance in the rookie Arizona League on Saturday after going on the 10-day disabled list July 6. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six relief outings with Arizona this season and 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 14 games for Triple-A Reno.

LHP Patrick Corbin (6-9, 4.71 ERA) tries to end a three-game losing streak, mostly the result a little run support, and continue his past success against the Braves on Saturday in Atlanta. He hasn't allowed a run in 25 2/3 innings against the Braves while going 3-0 in three starts and two relief appearances. Corbin has allowed three earned runs or fewer in his past six starts this season but hasn't won since June 16. When receiving three or more runs of support, Corbin is 6-2.

RHP J.J. Hoover (right shoulder inflammation) allowed a run and two hits while striking out two in one innings on Thursday in a rehab appearance for Class A Kane County, taking the loss in a Midwest League game against Bowling Green. He has been on the 10-day disabled list since June 23 after making 31 appearances for Arizona and going 1-0 with a 4.18 ERA.