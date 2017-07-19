Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF J.D. Martinez was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for three prospects. Martinez provides a right-handed power bat for the Diamondbacks, who sent minor league infielders Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King to the Tigers. The 29-year-old Martinez missed nearly the first six weeks of the season after suffering a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot during spring training. He was batting .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs in 57 games. In his fourth year with Detroit, Martinez clubbed 83 homers in his previous three seasons, establishing career highs with 38 blasts and 102 RBIs in 2015.