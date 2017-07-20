Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF J.D. Martinez, a 2015 All-Star who hit 99 home runs in 450 games with Detroit, was traded to the Diamondbacks for three minor league infield prospects - Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King. "They were the organization that believed in me when everybody else passed," Martinez said. "They were the ones who gave me the opportunity when everybody else didn't. I had a feeling this was coming, this was on the horizon. I wish it could have been different. I wish we would have come out and been hot and been in first place right now. And all of a sudden we're in the playoff hunt here."

OF J.D. Martinez left his Arizona Diamondbacks debut in the fourth inning on Wednesday night with a contusion after being hit on the left hand by a pitch.