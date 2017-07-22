Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas (groin) is feeling minimal discomfort when he runs, manager Torey Lovullo said, "but he's been in the batting cages. He's been hitting. He's been throwing. Everything has been trending in a very positive direction." Tomas, who is hitting .241 with eight homers and 32 RBIs, has been out since June 3. The Diamondbacks are 22-17 in his absence.

OF Rey Fuentes (left thumb) was given an x-ray Friday that did not show any breaks, manager Torey Lovullo said, but he will be shut down for several days. Fuentes was placed on the disabled list Wednesday, when OF J.D. Martinez was added to the roster. Fuentes homered and grounded out in two at-bats after entering as part of a double-switch Tuesday.

RHP Taijuan Walker is expected to rejoin the rotation Tuesday, manager Torey Lovullo said, in the second game of a three-game series against Atlanta. Walker, 6-4 with a 3.61 ERA, left the team Wednesday night to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, a boy, missing a scheduled start Thursday in Cincinnati. "He will take the full three days on the paternity list," manager Torey Lovullo said.

RHP Randall Delgado (elbow) was placed on the disabled list July 16 and will be shut down until the end of the month, manager Torey Lovullo said.

OF J.D. Martinez (left hand) had an MRI Friday, two days after he was hit by a pitch in his Diamondbacks' debut Wednesday. The MRI was negative, and Martinez is expected to return to action shortly. "We're very encouraged," manager Torey Lovullo said. "You hold your breath there for a little while." Martinez was injured when he was struck in the left hand while checking his swing in the fourth inning at Cincinnati, his first game since being acquired from Detroit the day before.

LHP Anthony Banda is expected to make his major league debut in a start against Washington on Saturday, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo indicated before Friday's game. "Anthony has been throwing the ball very well," Lovullo said. "He's been growing and learning as a young pitcher. We feel like this is the right situation for him." Banda, considered Arizona's best prospect, is 7-5 with a 5.08 ERA in 18 starts at Triple-A Reno.