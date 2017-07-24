Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Taijuan Walker returned to the team Sunday and was reinstated from the paternity leave list. He'll startTuesday night vs. Atlanta. "We're excited for him, he's here and rested and really excited for him and (wife) Heather, and he's excited to get back into his routine," manager Torey Lovullo said.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (shoulder inflammation) made his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Reno?on Saturday night, and manager Torey Lovullo was pleased with what he heard. "(He) came out of it very good. I know the linescore didn't look great but the stuff was very good," Lovullo said. "And all reports indicate that he came out of it healthy. I'm not sure what the next step is, we just have to see how he's feeling." De La Rosa last pitched for Arizona on July 5.

OF J.D. Martinez hasn't started since being hit on the left hand by a pitch during his Diamondbacks debut on Wednesday, but could be ready to go against the Atlanta Braves on Monday. He took batting practice Sunday, and later walked as a pinch-hitter. "He came out of the at-bat good and we'll see where he is when he comes to the ballpark," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We're anticipating good news." The Diamondbacks acquired Martinez partly to give them another right-handed hitter; they are 10-12 against left-handed starters this season.

LHP Anthony Banda, effective for much of his 5 2/3 inning start in his major league debut Saturday night against Washington, was returned Sunday to Triple-A Reno. But he impressed the Diamondbacks, and manager Torey Lovullo hinted he'll likely be back later in the season. Lovullo was non-committal to Banda being recalled later in the season as a reliever down the stretch, suggesting he prefers Banda in a starting role. Banda allowed only one run over the first five innings against Washington, on Bryce Harper?s homer in the first, only to be lifted during a three-run sixth.

3B Jake Lamb didn't start Sunday, a day off planned in advance by manager Torey Lovullo, who didn't start 1B Paul Goldschmidt on Saturday night, although Goldschmidt was used as a pinch-hitter. "It's something I've been planning for a while, " Lovullo said. "He's been grinding, much like Goldy; he (Lamb) was an All-Star with two less days off than most guys, and I wanted to make it up to him." Lamb is among the NL leaders with 79 RBIs.

RHP Zack Greinke will make only his second start since July 7 on Monday against Atlanta. Greinke, who was given a series off following the All-Star break, is 9-0 with a 2.41 ERA in 11 starts at Chase Field this season. He shut out Cincinnati for seven innings in his last start there, on July 7. Greinke gave up three runs in five innings against the Reds on Wednesday in his first start following the All-Star break.