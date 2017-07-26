Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock is hitting .315 in July -- a significant number because he missed all of June and half of May with a groin injury. But he hasn't needed much time to return to his All-Star form of 2015. He is 13-for-26 with four doubles, two triples, two homers, 10 runs scored and six RBIs in his last seven games. "He's in a very good hitting position -- the head is still, the hands are back and fully balanced and he makes good decisions on pitches in the zone," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's a very dynamic type of offensive player. When you have all those key ingredients and you don't miss the ball, you become a very special guy."

RHP Taijuan Walker realizes that extra-long home runs are part of the job of being a major league pitcher. Only this time Walker hit one himself, rather than giving one up. His solo homer deep into the left-field stands Tuesday night at Chase Field off the Braves' Mike Foltynewicz was estimated at 455 feet -- the second longest by a pitcher since 2015, according to Statcast. Colorado RHP Jon Gray had a 467-foot drive this season at Coors Field. Walker's homer was his first in the majors, and it came in his first game since the birth of his first child, a son, last week. "I was thrilled to see Taijuan hit his first home run," manager Torey Lovullo said. "It was a very well-hit ball and it was an exciting moment for all of us."

LHP Patrick Corbin gave up two earned runs in five innings July 15 in Atlanta, and that's almost worth an asterisk. Those are the only runs Corbin has given the Braves over six games and 30 2/3 career innings. He's 3-0 overall with a 0.59 ERA against them going into his fifth career start against Atlanta on Wednesday at Chase Field. Corbin was moved up to make his last start Thursday in Cincinnati, and he made perhaps his best start of the season by allowing only one run in 7 1/3 innings. He filled in that day for RHP Taijuan Walker, who went on paternity leave.

RHP Zack Greinke is the first Arizona pitcher to start a season 10-0 at home, getting his latest Chase Field win Monday by holding Atlanta to two runs over eight innings in a 10-2 decision. He's also only the second major leaguer to start a season 10-0 at home with two different clubs. He also was 10-0 in 12 starts with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011. LHP David Wells also did it in 1995 (with Detroit and Cincinnati) and 1998 (with the Yankees). Arizona manager Torey Lovullo saw something similar last season as the Red Sox bench coach when Boston RHP Rick Porcello went 13-1 at Fenway Park. "And he ended up winning the Cy Young," Lovullo said. "It's important you're able to set up a home field advantage. What Zack's done for us, he's been our stopper."

C Chris Iannetta's costly two-base, two-run throwing error quickly transformed a 4-2 Braves lead into a 6-2 lead in the seventh inning of Atlanta's 8-3 victory Tuesday night. 2B Brandon Drury also had a throwing error that led to a run in the fourth. Going into the game, the Diamondbacks had only three errors in 16 games since July 4. "Breakdown in a couple of areas hurt us," manager Torey Lovullo said. "Both errors hurt us, both errors led to runs. Unfortunately that (Iannetta error) was a big moment, a 4-2 game turned into a 6-2 game."