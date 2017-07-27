Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Rubby De La Rosa was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, a little earlier than was first expected. The plan was for him to make a fourth rehabilitation appearance Wednesday at Triple-A Reno, but that was altered after RHP J.J. Hoover had a terrible outing Tuesday in relief. De La Rosa pitched a scoreless ninth inning as Arizona won 10-3. De La Rosa went on the disabled list July 6 with shoulder inflammation after having a 5.40 ERA in six relief appearances. He signed a minor league contract with the team after appearing in only 13 games last season with Arizona because of a right elbow injury.

1B Paul Goldschmidt is experiencing something of a falloff offensively in July following a standout month of June. Goldschmidt has two homers, nine RBIs and 26 strikeouts in July after having seven homers and 27 RBIs in June. Goldschmidt responded by going 2-for-2 with two doubles and three runs scored. "You're watching him get back to doing what he's done much of the year with his approach -- doubling the other way with a lot of force on the ball. When he does that, you know he's in a good hitting position."

RF J.D. Martinez is everything as advertised so far for Arizona. He homered Monday night in his first full game since being traded by Detroit last week -- a sore hand kept him from starting four games -- and he followed that by hitting a pair of two-run homers Wednesday. He hit the first homer to the opposite field in left-center, the second was deep into the right-field seats. "I've heard some things he's said, where he wants to get on the bus, on the train and contribute as fast as possible," manager Torey Lovullo said. "This is a day that makes you feel special as you do that."

LHP Patrick Corbin stranded 10 runners -- nine in the first four innings -- while lasting six innings in his second win in as many starts Wednesday, a 10-3 decision over Atlanta. The left-hander is 4-0 in seven career appearances against the Braves. He came into the game with an 0.59 ERA against them -- the best in history for a pitcher making at least four starts against the Braves. That number climbed to 0.98 as he gave up two runs and seven hits, struck out five and walked four. "I thought he was outstanding," manager Torey Lovullo said. "(He had a) couple of stressful innings, but he made pitches when he had to. It was a really nice outing for him."

RHP J.J. Hoover was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, following a rough outing Tuesday in which he gave up four runs, three earned, and three hits in one-third of an inning against the Braves. That performance jumped his era to 4.82 for the season. He didn't allow any scoring in three of his first four outings after returning from a nearly month-long stay on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, but the Diamondbacks obviously weren't satisfied with what they were getting. "We felt like it was the best thing for J.J. to go back down and continue working to get back to what he was early in the season," manager Torey Lovullo said. "We felt like it was the best thing for him to get back on track."

C Chris Iannetta normally catches LHP Patrick Corbin. With Corbin pitching Wednesday in a day game following a night game, Jeff Mathis was his catcher. "I know the game planning will be very similar," manager Torey Lovullo said. "C.I. (Iannetta) has a done a great job with Patrick getting him through moments, but it's really Patrick making the pitches, executing." Corbin lasted six innings, surrendering two runs in his second successive win.