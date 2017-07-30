Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Silvino Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday to take Ray's spot on the 25-man roster. Bracho has appeared in nine games for the Diamondbacks this year, pitching to a 5.79 ERA in 9 1/3 innings and fanning 11 hitters while issuing three walks. Bracho is 3-2 with a 4.18 ERA and four saves in 25 games at Reno, striking out 39 batters over 28 innings.

RHP Taijuan Walker will get the start Sunday when Arizona closes out a four-game series in St. Louis. Walker last pitched Tuesday night, settling for a no-decision in an eventual 8-3 loss to Atlanta after pitching well over six innings, giving up only three hits and two runs (one earned) with a walk and six strikeouts. This will be Walker's first career outing against the Cardinals.

LHP Robbie Ray was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Saturday, less than 24 hours after a frightening incident in the second inning Friday night. Ray was drilled in the back of the head by a 108.1 mph liner from Luke Voit, the ball bounding into foul territory between the plate and third base where Daniel Descalso made a diving catch. Ray is 9-5 with a 3.11 ERA in 20 starts this year.

3B Jake Lamb returned to the starting lineup Saturday night, batting in his normal third spot and going 0-for-2 with two walks. Lamb was scratched just over two hours before Friday night's game when he noted general soreness after taking a fall into the stands behind third base in Thursday night's game catching a foul pop. Lamb pinch hit Friday night, fanning on a 101 mph fastball from Trevor Rosenthal to end the game.

RHP Zack Greinke managed to work out of first inning trouble and dominated the last six innings he pitched for his 13th win of the year. After giving up line drive hits to the first three batters, Greinke permitted only one more hit after that, walking one and striking out nine in a 98-pitch outing. It was his 12th victory in 16 career decisions against St. Louis.