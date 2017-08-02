FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Politics
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Apple shares sail to record high on healthy iPhone sales
Earnings
Apple shares sail to record high on healthy iPhone sales
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Reuters Investigates
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 2, 2017 / 4:25 AM / an hour ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

SS Ketel Marte was placed on the bereavement list Monday following the death of his mother in a car accident. When he returns, Marte could see more action with Chris Owings sidelined due to a broken finger.

INF Chris Owings (broken right middle finger) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday. He got hurt Sunday on a bunt attempt.

SS Nick Ahmed was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday. Ahmed broke his right hand June 27 and had three pins surgically inserted in the hand the next day.

INF Adam Rosales was traded by the A's to the Diamondbacks for minor league RHP Jeferson Mejia. He could take over at shortstop for Arizona, which lost Chris Owings on Sunday to a broken right middle finger.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.