Preview: Diamondbacks at Rangers

The Texas Rangers had a chance to make a move in the American league West standings over the weekend but instead were embarrassed by the Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers will try to pick up the pieces when they welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks for the start of a two-game interleague series Tuesday.

Texas was outscored 33-8 in three straight losses to the Angels, dropping the club one game under .500 at 41-42. “These are gut-check times,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister told reporters. “We have been through this situation earlier this year. You have to find a way to regroup, continue to play and challenge each other to get better.” The Diamondbacks are hovering around the .500 mark as well (40-42) but are playing better of late with wins in three of their last four. Arizona will try to bounce back from a loss Sunday behind Robbie Ray while Texas will turn to ace Yovani Gallardo on Tuesday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2-4, 2.55 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (7-6, 2.56)

Ray is trying to end a three-start losing streak and is looking for some support after the offense managed a total of six runs in those three turns. The 23-year-old did not do himself many favors against Los Angeles on Wednesday, when he was reached for four runs on seven hits and a pair of walks in six innings. Ray faced Texas as a member of the Detroit Tigers last season and was ripped for seven runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 frames to suffer the loss.

Gallardo is having his turn in the rotation pushed up a day to get him two starts this week before the All-Star break, and the veteran is cruising of late. Gallardo allowed two hits in six scoreless innings at Baltimore on Thursday to run his scoreless innings streak to 29 1/3 frames – the fourth-longest mark in club history. The Mexico native is 7-1 with a 2.12 ERA in 11 career starts against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 1B Prince Fielder, who ranks second in the AL with a .347 batting average and leads the team with 50 RBIs, was named to the AL All-Star roster while Gallardo was a notable snub.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt (.348, 20 home runs, 67 RBIs) was named to the NL All-Star team and was joined as a reserve by CF A.J. Pollock, who leads all NL outfielders in hits (96).

3. Texas has dropped six straight at home and 11 of its last 15 games overall.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 1