Preview: Diamondbacks at Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ All-Stars outperformed the Texas Rangers’ All-Stars, for one night at least. Prince Fielder will try not to let that happen again when the Rangers host the Diamondbacks in the finale of a two-game interleague series on Wednesday.

Arizona All-Stars A.J. Pollock and Paul Goldschmidt each had an RBI in Tuesday’s 4-2 triumph while Fielder – Texas’ lone representative – went 0-for-3 with a walk. The win was the fourth in five games for the Diamondbacks, who moved within a game of .500 at 41-42 and are trying to hit the even point for the first time since dropping to 8-8 on April 24. The Rangers are limping toward the All-Star break with four straight losses and have been outscored 37-10 in that span. Texas is hoping to receive a spark from the return of left-hander Matt Harrison, who will make his first start in over a year opposite Arizona’s Jeremy Hellickson.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (6-5, 5.06 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Matt Harrison (2014: 1-1, 4.15)

Hellickson bounced back from a terrible outing by holding the Colorado Rockies to one run and three hits over seven innings in a win on Thursday. That marked the seventh quality start in the last nine outings for the 28-year-old, making a disastrous seven-run outing at San Diego on June 27 the outlier. Hellickson is 0-3 with a 3.86 ERA in five regular-season starts against the Rangers.

Harrison underwent spinal fusion surgery on June 3, 2014 and has not pitched since last May while working his way back. The 29-year-old made the All-Star team in 2012 and signed a five-year, $55 million extension that offseason but made a total of six starts combined in 2013 and 2014 while dealing with injuries. Harrison struggled in six minor league starts leading up to his return, going 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 43 hits allowed in 34 2/3 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers signed 22-year-old Cuban INF Andy Ibanez to a free-agent contract on Tuesday.

2. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb is 7-for-13 with four RBIs in the last four games.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is 2-for-19 in the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 3