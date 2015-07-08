FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Diamondbacks at Rangers
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 9, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Diamondbacks at Rangers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ All-Stars outperformed the Texas Rangers’ All-Stars, for one night at least. Prince Fielder will try not to let that happen again when the Rangers host the Diamondbacks in the finale of a two-game interleague series on Wednesday.

Arizona All-Stars A.J. Pollock and Paul Goldschmidt each had an RBI in Tuesday’s 4-2 triumph while Fielder – Texas’ lone representative – went 0-for-3 with a walk. The win was the fourth in five games for the Diamondbacks, who moved within a game of .500 at 41-42 and are trying to hit the even point for the first time since dropping to 8-8 on April 24. The Rangers are limping toward the All-Star break with four straight losses and have been outscored 37-10 in that span. Texas is hoping to receive a spark from the return of left-hander Matt Harrison, who will make his first start in over a year opposite Arizona’s Jeremy Hellickson.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (6-5, 5.06 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Matt Harrison (2014: 1-1, 4.15)

Hellickson bounced back from a terrible outing by holding the Colorado Rockies to one run and three hits over seven innings in a win on Thursday. That marked the seventh quality start in the last nine outings for the 28-year-old, making a disastrous seven-run outing at San Diego on June 27 the outlier. Hellickson is 0-3 with a 3.86 ERA in five regular-season starts against the Rangers.

Harrison underwent spinal fusion surgery on June 3, 2014 and has not pitched since last May while working his way back. The 29-year-old made the All-Star team in 2012 and signed a five-year, $55 million extension that offseason but made a total of six starts combined in 2013 and 2014 while dealing with injuries. Harrison struggled in six minor league starts leading up to his return, going 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 43 hits allowed in 34 2/3 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers signed 22-year-old Cuban INF Andy Ibanez to a free-agent contract on Tuesday.

2. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb is 7-for-13 with four RBIs in the last four games.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is 2-for-19 in the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.