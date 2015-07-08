Ray pitches D-backs past Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Arizona starting pitcher Robbie Ray not only rebounded from a personal skid, the 23-year-old rookie made quite the impression on his manager.

“He’s opened my eyes,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “I‘m really excited about his future because he’s going to get a better breaking ball and trust his changeup more and he’s going to have three pitches. He’s going to be a pretty good pitcher for us.”

Ray took a no-hitter into the fifth and a shutout into the eighth, leading the Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

The D-backs (41-42) also pounded out 13 hits -- their eighth straight game in double figures -- to take the opener of the two-game interleague series at Globe Life Park.

Arizona can get back to the .500 mark for the first time since it was 8-8 with a win in Wednesday’s finale. The Diamondbacks are one game under breakeven for the 13th time since April 24.

Texas (41-43) has lost its past seven games at home and has fallen two games below .500 for the first time since May 28.

Ray (3-4) didn’t give up a hit until the fifth inning and worked 7 2/3 innings, snapping a personal three-game losing streak. The Rangers managed only four hits and two runs (both unearned) against the left-hander in the longest outing of his career.

“The key is to always get ahead of hitters,” Ray said. “If you get ahead, then you can pitch your game, and that was the key tonight. I felt like everything was working, especially my fastball command.”

Arizona third baseman Jake Lamb went 3-for-4 and drove in the game’s first two runs in the fifth. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and center fielder A.J. Pollock, the team’s two All-Stars, each had an RBI.

Goldschmidt was one of four Arizona starters with multiple hits. The club’s eight-game run of at least 10 hits is two shy of the franchise record set in 1999.

Arizona closer Brad Ziegler worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save, tying a career high.

Texas starter Yovani Gallardo (7-7) gave up a run for the first time in more than 33 innings and took his first loss since April 19. The righty played with fire, piled up pitches and baserunners early before finally getting burned.

“He had to battle for his outs,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “He had some traffic tonight, but really I still thought he threw the ball well.”

Gallardo allowed three runs on eight hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings. Gallardo hadn’t allowed a run since June 10.

Texas finally got on the board in the eighth thanks to a three-base error by right fielder Yasmany Tomas, who misplayed a sinking drive from Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus. Second baseman Rougned Odor added a run-scoring single later in the inning to cut the deficit to two runs.

After getting through the first two innings unscathed, Gallardo had the third-longest scoreless streak in club history. Gallardo came into the game with the longest such run in the majors this season.

Gallardo did need to work around troubles, as he allowed eight baserunners through the first four innings. The D-backs had at least two on base three times, including the bases loaded in the fourth, but a pair of double plays helped keep the zeros on the scoreboard.

“My mechanics were a little off, to be honest,” Gallardo said. “I’d make a good pitch and the next one was getting away from me. I made some pitches to get some big outs. Games like that is where you have to battle and get through as many innings as you can.”

Arizona broke through in the fifth after a one-out triple by left fielder David Peralta, whose drive to left glanced off the glove retreating Texas left fielder Josh Hamilton. After walking first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Gallardo struck out Tomas as Goldschmidt stole second. Lamb followed with a broken-bat single to center to score both runners for a 2-0 lead.

“We were hitting the ball hard,” Lamb said. “And then I come up and break my bat, don’t hit the ball hard, and that’s two RBI.”

Gallardo’s scoreless streak ended at 33 1/3 innings.

NOTES: Texas LF Josh Hamilton returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing three days. He said his right hip was the problem, but he was able to play. ... Rangers INF Jurickson Profar had labrum surgery earlier this week, according to the Dallas Morning News. The 22-year-old former No. 1 prospect in baseball is expected to need a full year of recovery. He hasn’t played since 2013 due to shoulder problems. ... Arizona came into the game one hit shy of 25,000 in franchise history. ... Texas is 1-4-1 in last six series going into the opener of the two-game set against Arizona. ... The D-backs faced a team outside of the National League West for the first time in 17 games.