Preview: Diamondbacks at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds’ offense has gone south and their playoff hopes are quickly following. The Reds look to snap out of a dreadful offensive stretch when they continue a three-game series with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Cincinnati has scored a total of 17 runs while losing nine of 10 since the All-Star break to dip below .500 for the first time since June 21.

The Diamondbacks are looking to clinch their first series victory on the road since taking two of three at San Diego from June 27-29. Arizona’s bullpen has been lights out lately, recording 16 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, including eight in the series opener. The Reds went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the opener and struck out a season-high 18 times.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill (1-7, 5.72 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (7-9, 3.73)

Cahill is in the midst of the worst season of his career and his latest return to the rotation has not gone well. He gave up seven runs (three earned) in four innings in a loss to Detroit on Wednesday and hasn’t won since picking up a victory in relief April 23. The 26-year-old has made only one start and one relief appearance against the Reds, allowing one run over nine innings.

Leake is winless in his last three starts and has allowed four runs in each. He gave up 11 hits — matching his season high — over six innings in Wednesday’s loss at Milwaukee and has been pedestrian for most of the past two months. The 26-year-old is 3-0 in six starts against Arizona despite a 5.84 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona 2B Aaron Hill (hand) is expected to return to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game and being used only as a pinch hitter Monday.

2. The teams’ Nos. 1-3 hitters combined to go 1-for-33 with 16 strikeouts in the series opener.

3. Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman has recorded at least one strikeout in 44 consecutive appearances.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Diamondbacks 3