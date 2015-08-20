Preview: Diamondbacks at Reds

The Arizona Diamondbacks have slipped out of contention for a National League wild-card berth and attempt to turn around their fortunes when they open a four-game set against the host Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Arizona dropped a 4-1 decision to Pittsburgh on Wednesday and has lost five of its last seven games.

Diamondbacks standout Paul Goldschmidt drove in the lone run of the loss to Pittsburgh to raise his National League-leading RBI total to 89. The All-Star first baseman has 12 RBIs this month, but is in a deep power drought and has yet to homer in August and has hit just two over his last 47 games. Reds first baseman Joey Votto and second baseman Brandon Phillips each homered in Wednesday’s loss to Kansas City - the club’s fifth straight defeat and 11th in the last 14 games. Phillips, who departed Wednesday’s game with biceps soreness, is 1-for-13 against scheduled Arizona starter Patrick Corbin, while Votto is hitless in eight at-bats.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (3-3, 3.43 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (0-1, 7.50)

Corbin defeated Atlanta in his last outing when he struck out eight and gave up three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He received a no-decision against the Reds in his previous start when he allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings and is 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA in four career starts. Corbin is making his ninth start since returning from Tommy John elbow surgery, a procedure that caused him to miss the entire 2014 campaign.

Lamb is making his second big-league start after recently being acquired from the Kansas City Royals as part of the package for ace hurler Johnny Cueto. He gave up five runs and eight hits in six innings while losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his debut. The 25-year-old Lamb went 10-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 20 Triple-A starts between Omaha (Royals) and Louisville (Reds).

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds CF Billy Hamilton (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list and OF Brennan Boesch was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

2. Arizona 2B Chris Owings is 2-for-20 over the last six contests.

3. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce is 4-for-30 over his past eight games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Reds 2