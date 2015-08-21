Preview: Diamondbacks at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds look to halt their six-game losing streak when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in the second contest of a four-game set. Arizona recovered from a four-run deficit in Thursday’s series opener to register a 5-4 decision for only its third victory in eight games.

A.J. Pollock was the hitting star for Arizona in the first contest as he matched his career high of four hits and drove in three runs, including the decisive two-run single in the eighth inning. Fellow All-Star Paul Goldschimdt was hitless in five at-bats and has gone deep just twice in his last 48 games. Cincinnati second baseman Brandon Phillips sat out with a biceps injury suffered on Wednesday but could be available on Friday. The Reds, who have lost 12 of their last 15 games, dealt veteran outfielder Marlon Byrd to San Francisco for Double-A right-hander Stephen Johnson.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (10-5, 4.40 ERA) vs. Reds LH David Holmberg (1-2, 5.95)

De La Rosa is in the midst of a strong stretch during which he is 4-0 with a 2.54 ERA over six starts. He received a no-decision against Atlanta in his last turn, when he gave up one run and seven hits in seven innings. De La Rosa is 3-4 with a 4.66 ERA in 12 road outings this season.

Holmberg served up three homers as he was torched for seven runs in two-plus innings of a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. He gave up five hits and issued four walks in what was by far the worst of his four starts this season. Holmberg has suffered from wildness (13 walks) and a penchant for giving up the long ball (five) in 19 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pollock is 18-for-42 with six multi-hit efforts over his last nine games.

2. Cincinnati recalled OF Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Louisville to fill the roster opening created by the trade of Byrd.

3. Arizona placed RHP Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) on the disabled list and recalled RHP Chase Anderson, who had been demoted to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Reds 5