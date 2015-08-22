Preview: Diamondbacks at Reds

The Arizona Diamondbacks are fading from the National League playoff race, but a couple more games with the struggling Cincinnati Reds might help keep hope alive for a few more days. The visiting Diamondbacks aim for a third straight victory over the Reds when the teams continue a four-game series Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are barely clinging to their playoff chances, sitting seven games back in the National League West and 9 1/2 behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card. The Reds are in the midst of their second-longest swoon of the season, having lost seven straight — they dropped nine in a row from May 15-25. The Diamondbacks handed them a 6-3 defeat Friday as A.J. Pollock and Yasmany Tomas went deep. Pollock is 8-for-10 with four RBIs and three stolen bases in the series and has recorded four hits in each of the past two games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Randall Delgado (4-3, 2.70 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (7-8, 3.72)

Delgado has been a solid contributor out of the bullpen this season but is set for his first start since last September. The 25-year-old from Panama has not allowed a run in his last six outings and has given up only one earned run in 15 1/3 innings spanning his last 14 appearances. Delgado has lost three of his four career starts against the Reds and has a 6.08 ERA in three outings at Great American Ball Park.

DeSclafani has put together five straight quality starts, but the Reds have managed to lose three of those contests. The 25-year-old was a tough-luck loser last time out, allowing two runs over six innings in a 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers. His previous start was against Arizona, and he gave up three runs and 10 hits in six innings in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pollock is hitting .465 in 13 career games against the Reds and has hit safely in the last 10 meetings.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests and is 15-for-37 over that span.

3. Arizona closer Brad Ziegler has converted 21 consecutive save opportunities.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Diamondbacks 4