Preview: Diamondbacks at Reds

Joey Votto has appeared to turn the page on a disappointing first half of the season and looks to stay hot when his Cincinnati Reds host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in the opener of a three-game set. Votto batted .252 before the All-Star break but is 11-for-20 with a pair of homers and five RBIs in six games since for the Reds, who stand last in the National League Central.
Votto belted a two-run homer – his 16th blast of the campaign – in Wednesday’s 6-3 victory over Atlanta as Cincinnati improved to 4-2 during its nine-game homestand. The Reds took two of three from the Braves, who reside at the bottom of the NL East, and hope for even better against the last-place team in the NL West this weekend. The Diamondbacks fell into the cellar by losing seven of their last nine, including a 10-4 defeat at Toronto on Wednesday. Jean Segura went 6-for-12 in the last three games for Arizona, which has won eight of its last 10 contests against Cincinnati.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (3-5, 4.37 ERA) vs. Reds RH Dan Straily (4-6, 4.07)
Bradley posted four quality starts in his last six appearances, but managed to record only one victory during that stretch. The 23-year-old Oklahoma native limited the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco to three runs over 12 innings combined in his past two starts that straddled the All-Star break, going 0-1. Bradley, who faces the Reds for the first time, has been better on the road (2-2, 3.51 ERA) in 2016.
Straily is winless in six straight starts, but has pitched well in the last three while allowing six runs and 11 hits over 20 innings total. The 27-year-old Marshall product has limited opponents to a .212 batting average overall and is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA in 10 home games (nine starts). Straily, who is 0-5 in a dozen night games (10 starts) this season, faces the Diamondbacks for the first time in his career.
1. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has 132 homers and needs one to pass Chris Young for third on the franchise’s all-time list.
2. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips has hit safely in nine straight games, going 12-for-34 during that stretch.
3. Diamondbacks CF Michael Bourn boasts multiple hits in three of his last five contests.
PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Reds 3