Preview: Diamondbacks at Reds

The Arizona Diamondbacks are steadily falling in the standings as the trade deadline approaches while the fellow basement-dwelling Cincinnati Reds are starting to show some signs of life. The Reds will try to wrap up a sweep of the three-game series when they host the Diamondbacks in the finale on Sunday.

Arizona has dropped four in a row and 17 of its last 21 to fall into last place in the National League West and change the focus from buying to selling at the upcoming deadline. The Diamondbacks, who have been outscored 27-8 during the four-game slide, are rumored to be considering a change in the dugout with manager Chip Hale on the hot seat. Cincinnati is considering some big changes as well but are looking strong with three straight series wins against the Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves and Arizona. The Reds figured to be active on the market while shopping veteran outfielder Jay Bruce, who belted a three-run homer in Saturday’s 6-1 win.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (2-1, 5.31 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (5-7, 4.66)

Godley was recalled from Triple-A Reno to take over Shelby Miller’s place in the rotation on Tuesday and struck out seven over five innings but was reached for four runs – three earned – in five innings to suffer a loss against Toronto. The 26-year-old has made three starts among his seven appearances in the majors this season and earned wins over Miami and San Diego. Godley posted a 4-6 record with a 3.62 ERA across two minor-league levels in 2016.

Finnegan is coming off a win over Atlanta on Monday in which he allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings. The Texas native is struggling to keep the ball in the yard with seven home runs surrendered in 12 1/3 innings over his last three outings. Finnegan is making his first career appearance against Arizona and is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA in nine starts at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks placed SS Nick Ahmed (hip) on the 15-day disabled list and activated INF/OF Chris Owings.

2. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto recorded three home runs, eight RBIs and eight runs scored in the last five games.

3. Arizona OF David Peralta (lower back) could rejoin the team next week.

PREDICTION: Reds 8, Diamondbacks 5