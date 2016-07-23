Votto's three-run blast propels Reds to 6-2 win

CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto hit a three-run homer and Tucker Barnhart added a solo shot, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a three-game series on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.

The Diamondbacks began the weekend series with rumors swirling about manager Chip Hale's job status.

Jean Segura got Arizona off to a good start with a home run leading off the game. But the Diamondbacks couldn't hold the early lead.

Reds right-hander Dan Straily (5-6) allowed two earned runs and five hits through six innings.

Like Straily, Arizona starter Archie Bradley overcame a rough start. He allowed only three hits after Votto's three-run shot in the first. Bradley (3-6) walked five while throwing 105 pitches.

Related Coverage Preview: Diamondbacks at Reds

Barnhart's homer, his fifth of the season, off Randall Delgado put Cincinnati ahead 4-2.

Votto drew a leadoff walk in the seventh and later scored on Brandon Phillips' single, which extended his hitting streak to 10 games and made the score 5-2.

Zack Cozart's RBI double in the eighth capped the scoring for the Reds.

Raisel Iglesias struck out three in two scoreless innings for Cincinnati.

Opponents came in batting .211 against Straily, but he was hit hard in the first inning.

Segura belted Straily's fourth pitch of the game into the grassy knoll over the center field wall to put the Diamondbacks ahead 1-0. It was Segura's fourth career leadoff homer. A sacrifice fly by Wellington Castillo made the score 2-0.

Arizona's lead evaporated in the bottom half of the inning when Votto launched an 0-1 pitch for his 17th home run of the season, coming with two runners aboard to put Cincinnati up 3-2.

Bradley gave up three runs and three hits with two walks and a hit batter in the first, but a 3-6-1 double play with the bases loaded ended the inning.

Segura exchanged words with Barnhart after being hit by a pitch to begin the third. The pitch appeared to be a breaking ball. A few players came onto the field but quickly dispersed.

Cincinnati left the bases loaded twice through the first four innings and the Diamondbacks did so once.

Straily tossed three straight hitless innings with eight strikeouts through five. Bradley settled in as well, allowing only two hits in the next four innings.

NOTES: Arizona manager Chip Hale wouldn't comment Friday regarding rumors that his job is in jeopardy, saying only "nothing surprises me in this game, about anything." ... Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke, who threw off the mound Wednesday for the first time since going on the disabled list with a left oblique strain, will throw a side session Saturday before the club determines next steps in his rehab. ... Reds RHP Homer Bailey makes his sixth rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Monday. He's expected back by the end of July, barring any setbacks.