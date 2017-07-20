Lamb's six RBIs help Diamondbacks rout Reds

CINCINNATI -- Jake Lamb came up big in support of surprise Arizona starter Patrick Corbin.

Lamb drove in a career-high six runs with two three-run home runs and Corbin, pitching in place of new father Taijuan Walker, allowed just one run while pitching into the eighth inning as the Diamondbacks (55-40) earned their second win in a three-game series against the Reds 12-2 on Thursday.

Gregor Blanco tripled and homered and Ketel Marte also homered for the D-backs, who lost a three-game series to the Reds in Arizona right before the All-Star break.

Eugenio Suarez logged his third career multi-homer game and second this season for the Reds (40-55), who went 3-0-1 in their last four series before the All-Star break, dropped to 1-6 on their 10-game homestand. They have allowed opponents to reach double figures in runs in four of those games.

Walker left the team overnight when his wife went into labor with their first child. Corbin (7-9), 0-3 over his previous five starts after winning on July 16 at Philadelphia, responded by allowing seven hits and one run in a season-high 7 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

The D-backs needed just 11 Luis Castillo pitches to jump out to a 3-0 lead. With two runners on, Lamb smacked an 0-1 pitch by Cincinnati's rookie right-hander off the bottom of the center-field batter's eye for his 21st homer of the season and first since July 6 off the Dodgers at Los Angeles.

He added a three-run homer in Arizona's six-run ninth for his third career multi-homer game, all this season.

After Suarez led off the fourth with a homer, the Reds loaded the bases with nobody out on singles by Joey Votto, Adam Duvall and Scooter Gennett, whose line-hugger to Lamb at third base originally was ruled a groundout before being overturned on a video review.

Corbin bounced back to get Devin Mesoraco on a popup, strike out Scott Schebler and end the threat on Jose Peraza's popup.

NOTES: The D-backs recalled RHP Matt Koch from Triple-A Reno to fill RHP Taijuan Walker's spot on the roster. Koch could fill in as a starter or the other starters all could move up a day while still working on normal rest because of Monday's off day, manager Torey Lovullo said. ... Despite going 7-for-10 with two doubles and two home runs in his last two games, Reds SS Zack Cozart got a scheduled day off on Thursday. ... Arizona OF J.D. Martinez didn't play on Thursday after getting hit in the left hand with a pitch while striking out on Wednesday in his second at bat after being acquired by the D-backs on Tuesday from Detroit.