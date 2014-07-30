EditorsNote: corrected spelling of Gregorius throughout

Leake strong as Reds blank Diamondbacks

CINCINNATI -- Mike Leake isn’t a fan of the strikeout.

“I’d rather get 27 ground balls,” he said.

The Cincinnati right-hander struck out eight on Tuesday night, but it meant more to him that Arizona Diamondbacks batters hit just one ball to an outfielder during his 7 2/3 shutout innings, helping lift the Reds to a 3-0 victory at Great American Ball Park.

Leake (8-9) allowed only five hits with no walks. He recorded 10 ground-ball outs while earning his 50th career win.

“I’d rather use the infield than the outfield,” said Leake, who provided a much-needed respite for a Reds bullpen which pitched seven innings in Monday’s 15-inning loss. “I felt pretty good taking the ball to the seventh and letting them finish it.”

Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth for his 23rd save and the 100th of his career.

“I had no idea he was accumulating them at that rate,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “The first one hundred of what I hope are many more.”

Cincinnati (53-53) won for just the second time in 11 games since the All-Star break. The Reds entered Tuesday’s game batting just .171 since the break. But, on Tuesday, they took full advantage of minimal scoring chances.

Meanwhile, Arizona (46-61) couldn’t cash in against Leake, going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranding eight.

Arizona starter Trevor Cahill (1-8) retired 11 straight after allowing runs in each of the first two innings, finishing with three runs and seven hits allowed with no walks and three strikeouts in seven innings.

“He threw the ball better,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s going to get confidence out of it. We’ve got to score some runs for him.”

It was the second straight start in which Cahill didn’t walk a batter.

“I can’t remember the last time that happened,” said Cahill.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius went 2-for-3 with a triple for the D-backs, who were shut out for the ninth time this season.

Right-hander Bo Schultz, recalled from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day, pitched two scoreless innings to extend the D-backs’ streak of scoreless relief innings to 18 2/3.

Catcher Brayan Pena’s RBI single in the sixth put Cincinnati ahead 3-0. That was more than enough support for Leake.

“I’ve often felt like there’s a certain element of competitiveness, a fierceness to the kid that makes him even better than his stuff,” said Price of Leake. “When he unleashes that, he’s on the attack, pitching aggressively inside. Tonight it was on display for sure.”

Center fielder Billy Hamilton snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a leadoff double, then scored on third baseman Todd Frazier’s single to put Cincinnati ahead 1-0.

“It set the tone when we came out and put the barrel on the ball, ”Price said. “The first three hitters hit the ball on the screws.”

It was Frazier’s second RBI since the All-Star break, after compiling 52 in the first half.

“Even though it was just one run, it was something we hadn’t done in a while,” said Frazier of scoring first on Tuesday. “It puts the pressure on them. When Billy gets on base it helps us.”

The Diamondbacks thought they were out of the second inning when shortstop Zack Cozart was called out at first on a close play. However, Price challenged the call and won. Cozart was credited with a single, snapping an 0-for-22 skid and putting runners on first and second.

Leake followed with a single off third baseman Martin Prado’s glove, driving in a run to make the score 2-0.

Arizona failed to capitalize off Leake even with a one-out triple Gregorius in the third and two throwing errors committed by Cincinnati in the fourth.

“That ball was moving more than normal,” Arizona catcher Miguel Montero said of Leake. “His sinker was working.”

NOTES: Reds RF Jay Bruce was placed on bereavement after the passing of his grandfather and RHP Curtis Partch was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. Partch began his fifth stint with Cincinnati this season. Bruce will rejoin the club Friday. ... Diamondbacks OF Alfredo Marte was optioned to Triple-A Reno, and RHP Bo Schultz was recalled from the same club. Schultz gives the Diamondbacks some insurance in the bullpen after they used five relievers in Monday night’s 15-inning win. ... Reds manager Bryan Price said LHP Manny Parra could be unavailable for up to three more days due to back stiffness. Parra last pitched July 20. ... Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman had one strikeout, extending his major league record streak to 45 straight appearances with at least one K. ... With the win, Cincinnati clinched the season series against Arizona for the third straight year.