Diamondbacks hit four homers to hold off Reds

CINCINNATI -- The Arizona Diamondbacks hit four home runs on Sunday afternoon, but what was most encouraging was the overall offensive production which had been lacking in recent weeks.

"A little bit more consistency," said first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. "We had guys on almost every inning, it felt like (except the ninth). The homers are going to stick out. When you have chances like that every inning you're going to score some runs."

Yasmany Tomas homered twice for Arizona which built a four-run lead then held on for a 9-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the finale of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The game-time temperature was 91 degrees under sunny skies. The Diamondbacks' bats were hot, too, producing 13 hits.

"I had circles all over my scorecard, so some very good at-bats today," manager Chip Hale said. "Guys were able to hang in there in their at-bats."

Goldschmidt and Wellington Castillo also homered for the Diamondbacks, who avoided being swept in a three-game series at Great American Ball Park for the first time since 2007.

Arizona's bullpen shut out the Reds until the ninth, when Tyler Clippard walked the first two batters before Jay Bruce launched a three-run homer, his 21st of the season, to cut the Reds' deficit to 9-8.

"We played a great series," said Bruce. "We were in it right up until the end today. We had a chance and that's really all you can ask for."

Cincinnati had the tying run on base, but Clippard struck out Ramon Cabrera to end it on his 32nd pitch of the inning. Clippard walked three in the inning.

"The walks are alarming," manager Chip Hale said. "Especially in a ballpark like this. He got the three outs before they got the four runs, so we'll take the win."

Both starting pitchers had rocky first innings.

Rickie Weeks' RBI single in the first gave Arizona a 1-0 lead. Brandon Finnegan needed 22 pitches to get through the first.

In the bottom half, Duvall's two-out single on an 0-2 pitch to drive home two runs, putting Cincinnati ahead 2-1 as Zack Godley used 25 pitches to escape the bottom half.

Godley (3-1) managed to pitch 5 2/3 innings and earn his third victory. He allowed five earned runs and 10 hits.

"Guy's a warrior," Hale said. "He gave up some runs. There were a lot of ground ball hits in that one inning. The mistake was the hit batsman (to begin the three-run third). Just seems like, we walk a batter, or hit a batter, they score."

Tomas, who hit a career-high seven homers in June, belted his 14th of the season to tie the score 2-2 in the second.

Arizona regained the lead when Castillo belted a three-run homer in the third, his 11th of the season, to make the score 5-2.

Cincinnati pecked away at Godley in the third with five straight singles which produce three runs to tie the score 5-5.

Through three innings there were a combined 13 hits.

Goldschmidt snapped an 0-for-6 skid in the series with his 17th home run leading off the fifth to put Arizona ahead 6-5.

"Just looking for a pitch I could hit hard," Goldschmidt said. "Got a fastball inner half and was able to hit it good enough to get it out of there."

It was the 22nd homer allowed this season by Finnegan (5-8), who finished with six earned runs allowed and seven hits in five innings.

"There were a lot of misses," said manager Bryan Price of Finnegan. "He tried to go in to righties. The ball was running back over the plate. It wasn't his best command day."

The Diamondbacks' hit parade continued against right-hander Ross Ohlendorf in the sixth. Phil Gosselin's RBI double made the score 8-5.

Ohlendorf allowed two runs and three hits in one inning and a wild pitch allowed another run to score.

Cincinnati loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth. But, Zac Curtis struck out Bruce to end the inning.

"Every win is good," Goldschmidt said. "Nice to get a result today. It's what we're capable of, just haven't been doing it recently. Hopefully, we can build on it."

NOTES: Arizona plans to recall RHP Braden Shipley from Triple-A Reno to start Monday's game at Milwaukee. ... Diamondbacks CF Michael Bourn and 3B Jake Lamb were given days off Sunday with manager Chip Hale going with an all-right handed lineup against Reds LHP Brandon Finnegan. ... INF Jose Peraza started at shortstop for Cincinnati in place of Zack Cozart. The Reds are trying to find regular playing time for Peraza, whose natural position is second base. ... Ken Griffey Jr. was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Sunday. Griffey played eight seasons in Cincinnati.