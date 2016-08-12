Preview: Diamondbacks at Red Sox

The Arizona Diamondbacks have sunk their teeth into the role of a spoiler while the Boston Red Sox are trying to feast on the last scraps of a homestand. The National League West cellar-dwelling Diamondbacks look to extend their winning streak to five games on Friday as they open a three-game interleague series against the host Red Sox.

Chris Owings recorded a three-run triple in Thursday's 9-0 rout of the New York Mets to improve to 9-for-17 with five extra-base hits and four RBIs during Arizona's four-game winning streak. Owings, who will celebrate his 25th birthday on Friday, has collected 13 RBIs in 62 at-bats versus southpaws this season heading into a date against veteran left-hander David Price. While Arizona (48-66) owns a respectable 29-27 mark on the road, Boston (61-52) opened a six-game homestand by dropping two of three to the rival New York Yankees and fell to 35-27 at Fenway Park. Hanley Ramirez snapped an 0-for-15 stretch in his previous five games with a pair of hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss and is 4-for-7 lifetime with two doubles versus Friday starter Patrick Corbin.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (4-11, 5.37 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (9-8, 4.34)

Corbin fell to 0-5 with a 7.09 ERA in last eight starts after allowing four runs and eight hits in five innings of Saturday's 15-6 setback to Milwaukee. The 27-year-old hasn't done himself any favors with his lack of control, as he issued five walks for the second time in that stretch. Corbin, who is looking for his first win since June 21, suffered the hard-luck loss in his lone encounter with Boston after yielding three runs in six innings.

Like Corbin, Price walked five batters in his last outing on Sunday and fell to 0-2 in his last five trips to the mound after allowing six runs in an 8-5 setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 30-year-old returns to the comforts of Fenway Park, where he owns a 6-3 record with 90 strikeouts in 81 innings. Speaking of strikeouts, Price fanned 11 in eight innings as he picked up the win against Arizona in their lone encounter in 2010.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has gone 6-for-11 with one homer and four RBIs in his last three games and is 4-for-12 with two blasts in three career contests versus Boston.

2. Red Sox C Sandy Leon is 6-for-10 with three extra-base hits and three runs scored in his last three games.

3. Diamondbacks C Welington Castillo is expected to return from the paternity leave list on Friday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Diamondbacks 1