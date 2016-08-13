Preview: Diamondbacks at Red Sox

Boston Red Sox veteran Hanley Ramirez silenced any talk of a potential back injury by belting a pair of three-run homers in a series-opening victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. The 32-year-old Dominican looks to continue the power surge on the heels of his 20th career multi-homer performance as the Red Sox vie for a series victory over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Ramirez has responded to a 0-for-15 stretch over five games by going 4-for-7 with eight RBIs in his last two contests heading into Saturday's tilt versus right-hander Archie Bradley. David Ortiz homered for the first time in August to highlight a three-hit performance in Friday's 9-4 victory for Boston, which has posted wins in just two of its last six to inch closer to American League East heavyweights Toronto and Baltimore. Arizona's postseason aspirations effectively were dashed some time ago, but Tuffy Gosewisch is swinging a hot bat by going deep in back-to-back contests. Paul Goldschmidt is 7-for-15 with one homer and four RBIs in his last four games and is 5-for-16 with two blasts in four career contests versus the Red Sox.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (4-7, 4.80 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (4-9, 5.64)

Bradley settled for a no-decision after seeing his pitch count skyrocket to 116, forcing him to exit after 4 2/3 innings despite yielding three runs on as many hits against Milwaukee on Sunday. The 24-year-old struck out eight and looked significantly more comfortable than his previous start on Aug. 1, when he was shredded for eight runs on 12 hits in a 14-1 shellacking by Washington. Bradley, who has posted a 3.38 ERA in his last eight road appearances, will be making his 25th career start and first versus Boston.

All-Star knuckleballer Steven Wright's shoulder injury has opened a door for Buchholz to make his first start since July 2. Buchholz, who will turn 32 on Sunday, owns a 6.31 ERA as starter this season and his 1-6 mark with a 5.80 ERA at Fenway Park hasn't been met by cheers in Boston. Buchholz yielded just one run in 8 1/3 innings in his last six relief appearances and pitched 5 2/3 frames to pick up the win in his lone career start versus Arizona on June 15, 2010.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia, who is 6-for-16 with four doubles during his four-game hitting streak, is questionable for Saturday's tilt after leaving the series opener with flu-like symptoms.

2. Should Pedroia sit, 2B Aaron Hill will get another crack at his former team after collecting two singles on Friday to hit safely in eight of his last 11 games.

3. Arizona SS Chris Owings is 11-for-21 with four RBIs and as many runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Diamondbacks 5